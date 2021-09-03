Nigerians were stunned to see actress Annie Idibia calling out her singer husband 2baba and his family on her social media page

Some of Annie's colleagues also seemed to be surprised by the actress' actions as they commented on it

Some Nigerians also blamed Annie for bringing her family issues on social media while others said she was frustrated to have tabled it online

Nollywood actors Zubby Michael and Junior Pope have expressed their displeasure with Annie Idibia's actions.

The mother of two recently called out her husband over spending time with his baby mama Pero while accusing his family of never loving her.

Zubby Michael and Junior Pope criticise Annie Idibia for publicising her marital problems. Photos: @zubbymichael, @annieidibia1, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael and Junior Pope react to Annie Idibia's issue

According to Zubby Michael, it is wrong for a woman to call out her husband on social media. The film star stated that a God-fearing woman would understand that social media is a marketplace filled with mad people.

For Junior Pope, no marriage crisis brought to social media ever gets resolved amicably. According to him, it is the beginning of the end.

The father of three urged Annie to take her marital issues to her parents or marriage counsellors and not on social media.

Read their full statement below:

Nigerians react online

officialcorazon1:

"I stand with her call out though, perhaps it was the only way to protect her mental health and keep herself from exploding."

lovelyn_chii:

"That woman is frustrated…. She wasn’t thinking straight….she has deleted all of that…..don’t open ur mouth and talk trash if you’ve not walked in her shoes."

symplychi_oma:

"Why is no one talking about what 2baba actually did?"

stretch_marks_cure:

"She’s literally tired you guys should leave her."

nkelemedaniel:

"Obviously she is tired of bottling up, it’s killing her inside‼️"

mrgeorgia_:

"Annie, you see abi?! You know TuBaba no be that public person with drama. Now you don laid down everybody don dey wash mouth out for your matter."

precious_ii:

"Bold of you to think she didn’t think it through before putting it out there, we don’t know what she’s going through..Allow her vent wherever she wants!"

2baba’s younger brother Charles replies to Annie Idibia on social media

Charles penned down a lengthy note where he leveled series of accusations against Annie and claimed that 2baba was the unhappiest man he had ever seen in real life.

According to Charles, their Idibia family has always been a peaceful one but it was starting to seem like a flaw because Annie wanted to take them for fools.

The singer’s younger brother added that Annie decided to call out 2baba for a Disneyland trip that happened before the COVID-19 lockdown because she was no longer having her way.

Source: Legit