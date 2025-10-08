Radiogad has reacted to the video of Blessing CEO announcing the end of her relationship with her lover, IVD

In her post, Blessing CEO stated that love was not for her and revealed that she was selling her engagement ring

Fans reacted to Radiogad's video, sharing their opinions about the media personality

Media personality Destiny Ezeyin, popularly known as Radiogad, has reacted to Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO's claim that she has ended her relationship with her lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD.

The controversial personality had announced in a post that she was back in the singles' club, stating that love was not for her and revealing that she was selling her engagement ring.

In response, Radiogad made a video and suggested that they must not go their separate ways. He added that they had no choice but to get married to each other, questioning who Blessing CEO would leave IVD for if they split.

Radiogad shares new names for Blessing CEO, IVD

In the video, Radiogad gave Blessing CEO and IVD new names, calling her “Blessing CSO” and IVD “IVB,” while referring to the couple as “werey.” He further joked that if they wanted to go their separate ways, he would pour the two of them the spit of a nine-month pregnant woman.

Radiogad strongly affirmed that the two of them were created for each other and could not go their separate ways. He even sternly warned that if they tried, he would wear the same trousers as the relationship expert.

It’s worth remembering that when things were going well between them, IVD gave Blessing CEO an engagement ring and lavished luxury gifts on her for her birthday.

Blessing CEO was always defending her lover against social media onslaughts related to his failed marriage and the death of his wife.

Even when IVD was arrested, Blessing CEO stayed online, giving updates and calling out those responsible for his situation.

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what Radiogad said about the estranged couple. They laughed at his gesticulation and also warned that Blessing CEO and IVD have no choice than to reunite. Here are comments below:

@golden_gingin stated:

"She wan leave am? Ha, who go give me the gist naa."

@chidiebele12 commented:

"Which one be CSO again I thought is CEO abi na wrong Instagram I enter."

@digitals_by_emmyy reacted:

"Radiogad u b cruise which one b blessing CSO and IVD wahala man."

@oilmoneyofficial shared:

"Make them no just try am at all."

@enemariaamodu shared:

"Who they wan leave their self for? They go must marry ooo."

