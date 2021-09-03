Support for Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff ahead of the APC national convention is gathering steam every week

The former governor of Borno state has emerged as the choice of some APC stakeholders across the country

One of his political associates in his home state of Borno, Mustapha Gambo, says Sheriff will take APC to greater heights

FCT, Abuja - A Borno state chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mustapha Gambo, has said a former governor of the state, Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff has what it takes to give the APC a new lease of life should he become the party's national chairman.

Gambo, who served as an aide to ex-Borno state governor, Ibrahim Shettima, said this in an interview in Abuja with The Punch newspaper, on Thursday, September 2.

Mai Mala Buni would be stepping down as the APC national chairman soon paving the way for a new leader. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

He said the credentials as a thoroughbred businessman and politician stood him in good stead for the top job.

His words:

“The APC needs a stabilizing force and with due respect to all those reported to be nursing ambition to vie for the chairmanship of our party, none of them comes close to what His Excellency, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff brings to be table.

“Sheriff has so far been the only one going round the country, interfacing with members and leaders of the party at the grassroots level in preparation for this weekend’s local government congresses to be held nationwide.”

Sani Musa joins APC national chairmanship race

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger state, Senator Sani Musa, has declared his intention to vie for the national chairmanship position of the APC.

The Guardian newspaper reports that Musa, who is serving his first term in the Senate, said he would reposition the ruling party if elected as chairman during the forthcoming national convention.

In a related development, a front-runner for the national chairmanship of the APC, Senator Tanko Umaru Al-Makura has revealed the motivation behind his desire to vie for the topmost seat of the ruling party.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Segun Tomori director, media & publicity of Al-Makura Support Organization (ASO), noted that Al-Makura revealed this when he received members of ASO, the campaign organization working for his chairmanship aspiration.

The ASO led by its Director-General, Comrade Dominic Alancha told the former governor of Nasarawa state that members decided to pay a familiarization visit to intimate him on the progress made so far.

Northeast stakeholders endorse Al-Makura

Similarly, a group within the APC recently endorsed Al-Makura as the next party chairman.

The group, North-East APC Progressive Social Media Forum insisted that Al-Makura has the credentials to lead the party to victory in 2023.

The group further noted that Al-Makura was not an alternative but the only option to help the party achieve its goals.

