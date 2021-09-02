Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu has been expelled from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for his recent comments

Adamu, the party's caretaker chairman in Yola south local government area of Adamawa state, poured expletives on President Muhammadu Buhari

The video of Adamu abusing the president went viral recently and the APC such comments are unwarranted and unacceptable to the party

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has ratified the expulsion of the party's caretaker chairman in Yola south local government area of Adamawa state, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the national secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoudehe stated that Adamu's expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

The Mai Mala Buni-led APC says such behaviour is not acceptable to the party. Photo credit: Yobe state government

He said the decision is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1.

He added that the CECPC recieved and deliberated on the report of Adamu's infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee setup by the Adamawa state working committee of the party.

Legit.ng gathered that Adamu had made unwholesome utterences concerning President Muhammadu Buhari in a viral video.

