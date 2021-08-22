KiaraaKitty's biography: age, birthday, net worth, surgery, drama

KiaraaKitty is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber. She became famous for her live gaming streams on Twitch.

KiaraaKitty's biography

Is KiaraaKitty from Singapore? Yes, she is. She was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Singapore.

How old is KiaraaKitty?

KiaraaKitty's birthday is July 23, 2002. She is a teenager as of writing. As of 2021, KiaraaKitty's age is 19.

Career

Kiara started her career in marketing before she decided to become a full-time Twitch streamer. She began her Twitch career in September 2015. Kiara became famous for her gaming streams and showcasing her daily life. She has garnered about 219k followers on the platform so far.

Why did KiaraaKitty get banned?

Why is Kiaraakitty banned? The streamer was banned indefinitely from Twitch in November 2020 for allegedly harassing a stranger at a building in Singapore. She reportedly rferred to the person as a white devil.

After a while, Kiara realized her mistake and apologized. She said that she should not have done what she did. After her account was reinstated, she has been banned three more times in 2021. She had temporary bans in January, March and April. Currently, the streamer has set her channel in subscriber-only mode, such that only her subscribers can view her content.

In addition to her career on Twitch, Kiara is also a YouTuber. She posts videos about her day-to-day life and does Q&A sessions. She also has a Fansly profile.

KiaraaKitty's net worth

The content creator has an estimated net worth of approximately $1-$5 million, though there is no official information on the subject. Her income comes from her career on YouTube and Twitch. She also makes an income from her Fansly account, as well as brand endorsements on her social media pages.

KiaraaKitty's drama

The content creator has faced fraud accusations after an alleged phone call of hers was recorded and shared online. The person whose voice was recorded said that she had scammed over seven men, including one with a disability who gave her his life savings of over $30,000 after lying to him that she had a kidney growth.

Kiara denied the claims saying that the audio was fake and the rumours were untrue.

The YouTuber was previously involved in a dispute with a food review channel on Facebook. Kiara was working in an administrative role there, and she decided to delete the videos posted on their page, claiming that she didn't like the quality of the videos.

KiaraaKitty's surgery

Kiara is said to have undergone plastic surgery. Reportedly, KiaraaKitty's plastic surgery expenses were covered by her then-boyfriend with whom they have since parted. She allegedly had surgery for her nose, breasts, chin, and cheekbones. She also had her teeth worked on.

KiaraaKitty before surgery photos are available online.

Is KiaraaKitty dating?

Kiara is currently dating a fellow streamer by the name CookSux. She has dated at least one person before her current relationship, but the ex-boyfriend is unknown.

Kiaraakitty is a successful Twitch streamer and YouTuber. Even as a teenager, she has made such great progress in her career.

