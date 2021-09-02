Sabo Nanono was on Wednesday, September 1, relieved of his duties as the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that Wednesday was the former minister's last day in office as he joined the weekly Federal Executive Meeting (FEC).

Sabo Nanono on his last day in office as the minister of Agriculture & Rural Development. Photo credit: @fmardnig

In a post shared on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's Facebook page, the minister appeared to be looking moody while attending the meeting virtually.

The photos has gotten Nigerians talking

