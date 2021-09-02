The viral report that President Muhammadu Buhari sacked two ministers because of poor performance has been described as untrue

Femi Adesina made this crucial submission when he spoke with journalists on Thursday, September 2

Adesina said the president only wanted to bring about improvement in the ministries before he leaves office in 2023

Femi Adesina has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the former minister of powers and agriculture, Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono, due to under-performance on their part.

Instead, Adesina who spoke with Channels TV on Thursday, September 2, disclosed that the president felt a need to consolidate on “legacy performance” in his cabinet so as to drive reinvigoration within the last lap of his tenure.

Adesina said Buhari only wanted improvement in the ministries (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

He explained that the ministries needed to be revamped, hence the president's decision, The Cable reports.

Adesina stated:

“If you look at the nine priority areas, you will see that as much as the ministers did in my own esteem, there are areas of improvement in those two sectors.

“The president must have what he wants to achieve in those two areas within the 20 months left in government and maybe that is why he did what he did. But it was by no means a red card on their performance.”

