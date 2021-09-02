Nigeria's former minister of power has cleared the air following his exit from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet

Sale Mamman debunked claims that he landed in hospital after news of his sack was made known on Wednesday, September 1

According to him, he had fallen seriously ill before the sack was announced and had been receiving treatment

Amid speculations that former minister of power landed in hospital after he received the news of his sack, Sale Mamman has finally set the record straight.

Mamman explaining his absence after he was dropped from the federal cabinet admitted that he had been ill, and was receiving treatment.

Sale Mamman, former minister of Power says Buhari told him about his sack. Photo credit: @PowerMinNigeria

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust citing BBC Hausa, revealed that Mamman debunked the reports that he landed in the hospital. According to him, he was sick before the sack was announced.

According to him, Buhari informed him of his decision to relieve him of his duties as a minister over the phone.

He said:

“I found a serene and quiet environment to rest and take medi*ation as recommended by the doctor. I didn’t stay at home because sympathisers are trooping to console me; this would prevent me from resting and convalescing on time.

“But I was also not hospitalised, and I didn’t faint as reported. Buhari told me of my sack over the phone".

President Buhari sacks 2 serving ministers from the north

Earlier, two Nigerian ministers, Sabo Nanono (agriculture and rural development) and Mamman (power) were relieved of their duties.

Both Nanono and Mamman were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1.

While the minister of environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, is to replace Nanono, Abubakar Aliyu (minister of state for works), is expected to take over Mamman's office.

Confirming this, another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari made this resolve during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House chamber.

Cabinet reshuffle: President Buhari hints at sacking more serving ministers

Meanwhile, President Buhari hinted at the possible sack of more members of his cabinet amid relieving two ministers of their duties.

The Nigerian leader made this known while announcing the sack of Nanono and Mamman.

In a statement by his special adviser media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, September 1, Buhari said that “that this process shall be continuous”.

