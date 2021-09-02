US rapper Cardi B has shared footage on her social media page showing a lot of water in her mansion after the Hurricane hit

The mother of one could be heard cursing and even in the captioned on her post noted the storm was no joke

Three people have reportedly been lost due to the flood, and it is said the death toll might rise soon

Rapper Cardi B has disclosed that her home was not spared after Hurricane Ida hit Atlanta, Georgia, early this week.

The rapper went on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 1, to share some of the footage of her home, showing water filled inside the house.

Photos of Cardi B's waterlogged house. Photo: iamcardib.

According to Page Six, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker panned over the wooden floor, displaying how areas of her home were covered in water.

The 28-year-old captioned some of the videos, noting:

"This storm is no joke. This storm ain't no h*e."

She was also heard saying, "This is f***ng wack," as she filmed the footage.

Page Six reports that Cardi and her husband rapper Offset bought the home on Christmas Eve back in 2019.

The mansion has five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and it is where they live with their young daughter Kulture, who turned three recently.

Hurricane Ida has left more than one million people without power, food, and water. Three people have been confirmed dead, and reports suggest the death toll could rise.

Cardi B makes history

As confirmed by Cardi B Updates on Instagram, the rapper has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Cardi also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network's history.

The landmark comes as no real surprise when one considers Cardi B's enormous appeal on both men and women.

With the exception of her beauty and musical ability, Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is one of the most hilarious characters among global celebrities when it comes to jokes - where plenty are shared in her Instagram videos.

