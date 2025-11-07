Two women have joined the race to become Anambra State’s next governor in the upcoming November 8 , 2025 election

Chioma Grace Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress and Ndidi Christy Olieh of the National Rescue Movement are making history as female flag bearers

Their candidacies reflect a growing wave of women’s political participation in a highly competitive electoral landscape

As Anambra State gears up for its governorship election on 8 November 2025, two women have stepped into the spotlight, aiming to challenge the incumbent, Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Among the 16 political parties contesting the poll, the African Action Congress (AAC) and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) have nominated female candidates—Chioma Grace Ifemeludike and Ndidi Christy Olieh, respectively.

Here’s what to know about the two women vying for Anambra’s top job.

1. Chioma Grace Ifemeludike

Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, representing the African Action Congress (AAC), has emerged as the youngest candidate in the 2025 Anambra governorship race.

Known for her work in Nollywood, Ifemeludike announced her candidacy via her official X (formerly Twitter) page, stating:

“I am the flag bearer of the African Action Congress (AAC) and I’m proud to say that I’m the best candidate in the November 8, Anambra Gubernatorial election. The light house is about to be lit.”

Born in Jos, Plateau State, but originally from Eziowelle in Idemili North Local Government Area, Ifemeludike studied Political Science at Anambra State University (now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University). During her university years, she was active in student unionism and civil rights advocacy.

Her campaign has drawn crowds across key areas such as Ifite, Aroma, Regina Junction, Temp Site, Kwata, Amawbia, and Eke Awka. She has focused her agenda on three main pillars: security, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

Her youth-focused plans include startup grants, vocational training, and policies to support small businesses. On security and agriculture, she has promised structured programmes to boost safety and food production.

Ifemeludike’s candidacy has sparked interest, particularly among young voters, with many seeing her as a fresh voice in Anambra politics. Her transition from entertainment to public service mirrors a growing trend of celebrities entering Nigeria’s political space.

2. Ndidi Christy Olieh

Ndidi Christy Olieh is flying the flag for the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the upcoming election. At 40 years old, she has been recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a valid candidate, with Ogbe Reginald as her running mate.

Olieh currently serves as the NRM’s Anambra State Chairperson and party spokesperson. Her academic background includes a first school-leaving certificate, NECO, and a BSc from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

While her political résumé remains largely under the radar, her candidacy reflects the NRM’s push to offer alternative leadership in the state.

Her presence in the race adds to the growing number of women stepping into leadership roles in Anambra, signalling a shift in the state’s political dynamics.

The 2025 Anambra governorship election promises to be one of the most competitive in recent years. According to INEC, 16 out of 19 registered political parties will be on the ballot. Candidates are expected to meet constitutional requirements, including age and citizenship, as they battle for control of the state’s resources and policies.

With Chioma Ifemeludike and Ndidi Christy Olieh in the race, voters now have a broader range of choices, including voices that reflect the aspirations of women and young people.

As campaigns intensify, all eyes will be on how these candidates shape the conversation and connect with the electorate ahead of the November 8 vote.

