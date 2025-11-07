Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Sweezy, stated that he is returning to Nigeria despite warnings

He claimed Senator Ned Nwoko threatened to arrest every member of their family

The Daniels family crisis deepened after Regina's brother, Sammy West, was detained and flown to Abuja

The family situation between Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has taken a new twist as the actress’ elder brother, Sweezy, has vowed to return to Nigeria amid the ongoing detention of their brother, Sammy West.

Sweezy, who is currently outside the country, made the announcement via his Instagram story.

He stated that he would not be intimidated or silenced, even if it means going to jail.

Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Sweezy, states that he is returning to Nigeria despite warnings. Photos: @sweezy1/@regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

In his post, Sweezy revealed that people had advised him to remain abroad to avoid being arrested. However, he stated clearly that he had made up his mind:

He claimed that Senator Ned allegedly threatened the Daniels family, saying that if Regina did not return, the entire family would be arrested.

Sweezy also claimed that Ned is planning to have their mother, Rita Daniels, detained, and he is ready to make himself available to be arrested alongside her.

He wrote:

“Them say make I no enter Nigeria, them go carry me! Ned, I go enter carry all of us! Do that thing wey dey your mind. Lock me up!! As you wan arrest my mama, I go do wetin go make you arrest me too. Make we just turn jail our home.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sammy West was reportedly arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja.

Reacting to the arrest, Sweezy alleged that Sammy was handcuffed, blindfolded, and not given food throughout the journey.

The family claimed the arrest is connected to the marital dispute between Regina and Ned, with Regina alleging mistreatment and emotional distress before leaving their marital home.

Sweezy says he was advised not to come to Nigeria. Photos: @sweezy1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels hints at returning to Ned Nwoko

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has hinted at returning to her estranged husband amid the incarceration of her brother, Sammy West.

The mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that she may be considering returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to have her brother released.

In the lengthy post, Regina lamented the alleged treatment her brother has received, saying she could no longer bear the weight of the struggle. According to her, Sammy’s only offence was standing up for her at a time she needed protection.

She expressed disappointment in the Nigerian system, especially law enforcement, saying she once respected the police but no longer feels the same.

Lady shares encounter with Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared her unexpected encounter with Senator Ned Nwoko, and her reaction has left many people talking online

The lady, identified as @euget.x on TikTok, said she was taken aback when she saw the Delta lawmaker at the National Assembly, looking composed and focused, despite the ongoing public discussion regarding his marriage and personal life.

In the short clip she posted, the lady captured the senator walking alongside other lawmakers inside the Assembly premises.

Source: Legit.ng