Gone are the days where all the shimmer and shine were reserved for big days such as weddings. These days, female fashionistas are rocking these looks on a regular and by regular, we mean red carpet and birthday looks.

These stars have rocked the look effortlessly. Photo credit: Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe

If you like the attention that comes with looking good, dresses made of bling fabrics that have rhinestones and sequins, are the perfect choices to go for.

This look is currently in vogue and if you're unsure of how to rock the look, Legit.ng has compiled a list of six fashionistas who have jumped on this trend.

Check them out below:

1. Toke Makinwa

If you watched the recent BBNaija Sunday Live shows, then you definitely remember Toke's dripping hot look to the show.

2. Sara Abdul

Popular designer, Erica Moore delivered on this golden look for her client, Sara Abdul. Everything from her high pony to the shimmery gold dress gives pure goddess-like vibes.

3. Mimi Yina

The celebrity stylist shone at her birthday bash in a jaw-dropping shimmery number. Trust the style enthusiast to kill the look.

4. Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress never misses an opportunity to 'eat up a look' and this is exactly what she did in this knee-length Emagine by Bukola dress.

5. Serwaa Amihere

The Ghanaian media personality served major wedding reception look vibes in this hot number.

6. Tomike

The new mum brought the bling and shine in her birthday outfit for her outdoor shoot.

