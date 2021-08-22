Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went out for another date night but this time accompanied by four of their kids

The celebrity couple were in Los Angeles to watch the famous Hamilton play at Pantages Theatre

They reportedly went largely unnoticed inside the theatres, and the duo could not stay away from each other

Much-loved singer Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Ben Affleck are having an amazing time in their relationships; they continue to strengthen their bonds.

Jennifer Lopez with her sons and her mother. Photo: jlo.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity lovebirds have been on trips abroad, date nights and even walks that have been captured by paparazzi and fans are loving every minute.

According to Page Six, the couple took a trip to Los Angeles, US, to see the famous Hamilton play at Pantages Theatre.

They were joined by Ben's daughters Viole, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and Lopez's twins Max and Emme (13).

The Batman actor's nine-year-old son Samuel did not accompany the group, but Ben's mum Chris was there to take his place.

They all kept it casual, with Ben going for khakis and a coat while Lopez donned a beautiful floral-print dress and a blazer.

The group are said to have gone largely unnoticed inside the theatre as they got in just when the lights were lowered.

As the curtains closed at the end of the show, the new couple shared a kiss through their masks, and the actor had his arm around her the whole time, according to TMZ.

Jelo puts ex-lover Alex Rodriguez behind her

Still in a related story about the top music star, Legit.ng reported that Jennifer Lopez's social media accounts have been wiped clean of any Alex Rodriguez memory regardless of its importance.

The singer even got rid of memories of the two during President Biden's inauguration, where she performed.

According to Page Six, photos of the musician's ex-fiancé were removed from her account, and there were huge changes to her social media.

Alex Rodriguez, however, did not follow suit and still has the beautiful times they shared well documented on his social media pages.

