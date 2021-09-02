The forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has finally been completed

The report of the audit was submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari through AGF Abubakar Malami

Malami noted that the aim of the audit was to ensure accountability in the allocation slated for the development of the Niger Delta region

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, submitted the report to the president through Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, The Cable reports.

The minister revealed that the audit covered a total of 13,777 contracts awarded from 2001 to 2019 at a final contract value of N3,274,206,032,213.24, The Nation added.

Aa Daily Trust publication said the minister also noted that the audit found about 13, 700 abandoned projects, including the deployment of 390 personnel from the Nigerian Army, police, civil defence.

Among the recommendations made by the auditors are the downsizing of the commission, as a part-time appointment, the recovery of $4 billion still with oil companies and a review of the NDDC blueprint that will make it compulsory for all development projects to be in line with the set goals.

Speaking on the report, Malami said the audit was set up by the president to ensure accountability in the N6 trillion approved as budgetary allocation to the Niger Delta since the establishment of the commission.

Akpabio reveals when Buhari will get forensic audit on NDDC

Meanwhile, Akpabio had disclosed that President Buhari would get the forensic audit report in July.

The minister made this revelation to State House correspondents in Abuja after his meeting with Buhari's chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, on Wednesday, June 23.

Akpabio said the audit was aimed at achieving two objectives: deal with corruption in the commission and reposition it for better performance.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom, therefore, called on stakeholders in the region to work together for peace as the Niger Delta, unlike other parts of the country, cannot afford crisis, due to its massive contributions to national economic growth.

