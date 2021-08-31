A Kogi state government salary bailout account domiciled in a bank is currently facing scrutiny by the EFCC

The EFCC has told a Federal High Court in Lagos state that fraudulent activities have been going on with the account

The allegation comes at a time the Kogi state governor has been promoting his aspiration to become Nigeria's president in 2023

Lagos - A report by The Nation newspaper indicates that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, August 31 froze a Kogi state government salary bailout account domiciled in a new generation bank over a N20 billion loan obtained from the financial institution.

According to the report, Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim made the order pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Bello-led government is being accused of mismanaging N20billion salary loan. Photo credit: Kogi state government

EFCC counsel, A. O. Muhammed alleged that the N20billion loan was meant to augment the salary payment and running cost of the state government but was kept in an interest-yielding account with the bank.

He added that instead of using the money for the purpose it was meant for, the Kogi state government instructed the bank to transfer the money from the loan account and place same in a fixed deposit account.

Justice Ringim adjourned the matter till Wednesday, December 1, for the report of Investigation.

According to Sahara Reporters, the loan was obtained from a bank with the account number 0073572696.

Kogi finance commissioner in the eye of the storm

Meanwhile, members of Kogi House of Assembly recently revealed that the state's commissioner for finance, Asiru Idris, may be arrested.

The lawmakers said that the commissioner would be arrested if he fails to appear before the House on Thursday, September 2.

Hilarion Collins Musa, the chairman, special committee on public accounts in the House, said Idris has been dismissing an invitation extended to him by the legislators.

Yahaya Bello prepares to enter the 2023 presidential race

Recall that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state recently declared that he may run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Governor Bello said his decision was based on the calls by many Nigerians across the political divide urging him to run for the position.

Governor Bello also said the alleged pact between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not binding on the members of the APC.

