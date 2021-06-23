The talk about the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is about to be put to rest

The ministry of Niger Delta Affairs on Wednesday, June 23, said the report on the audit will be out very soon

Godswill Akpabio told journalists on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari will be getting the report in July

Abuja - According to Godswill Akpabio, President Muhammadu Buhari will be getting the forensic audit report on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in July.

The minister of Niger Delta affairs made this revelation to State House correspondents in Abuja after his meeting with Buhari's chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, on Wednesday, June 23, Channels TV reports.

Akpabio said the audit was aimed at achieving two objectives: deal with corruption in the commission and reposition it for better performance.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom, therefore, called on stakeholders in the region to work together for peace as the Niger Delta, unlike other parts of the country, cannot afford crisis, due to its massive contributions to national economic growth, Premium Times also reported.

Akpabio added that so far he has been working with leaders in the oil-rich zone to calm the age-long tension for good.

He was quoted to have said:

“We have fast tracked the process of constituting the board; but we insist that the most important thing is not just the development of the Niger Delta region but how to reposition NDDC to ensure optimal performance as against the practice in the past.

“So, the forensic audit of NDDC is on course and it is progressing very well and I am happy with the progress made so far.

“And I am very certain that by the end of July, which is just a month and a few weeks away, the final result will be given to the president for implementation."

Buhari's Minister Finally Breaks Silence on Alleged Rift with Akpabio

Meanwhile, Timipre Sylva had dismissed claims by Bayelsa state traditional rulers that he was at war with Akpabio over the formation of the NDDC board.

Seven traditional rulers had alleged that Sylva made moves to boost the minister of Niger Delta Affairs’ nomination of Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro as the substantive managing director of the NDDC.

Describing the recent reports as false, the minister of state for petroleum resources in a statement signed on Tuesday, June 8, by his special adviser, media and public affairs, Julius Bokoru, stated that there is no rift between himself and Akpabio.

