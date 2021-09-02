The Nigerian Army says no stone will be left unturned to capture the assailants who recently attacked the Nigeria Defence Academy

Army chief, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, says they will go after the attackers and bring them to book no matter how long it takes

Yahaya made the comment while on an official visit to the military facility days after the attack occured

Kaduna - The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has vowed that perpetrators of the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA will be apprehended no matter how long it takes.

This information was contained in a statement released by NDA's spokesman, Bashir Jajira on Wednesday, September 1, and seen by Legit. ng.

President Buhari had given the COAS a marching order to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are arrested. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Army chief says assailants will be brought to justice

The statement released by the NDA noted that the COAS visited the academy on Tuesday, August 31 for an assessment and also to address all the personnel at the facility.

Part of the statement read:

“The COAS vowed that no matter how long it takes, the perpetrators of this heinous act would be brought to justice.”

The attack had sparked outrage across the country, with many Nigerians expressing concern over that attack.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina said the attack was orchestrated to make the Buhari government look bad.

Adesina also condemned those celebrating the attack on the military facility, saying such celebrations are evil.

He said:

“The news headlines, the slant of the stories, the analyses and discussions, all tended to paint a narrative of the humiliation of our military, the failure of government, and the fact that anarchy had been unleashed on the land.”

NDA attack: Northern elders demand immediate sack of Monguno

Meanwhile, northern elders have attributed the attack on the NDA in Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 24, to the failure of Nigeria’s intelligence network.

The elders under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, also demanded the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

In a statement by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the group asked for an in-depth review of the entire security architecture.

