UTME 2022: List of Items Candidates Are Not Allowed to Bring to Exam Venue
Education

UTME 2022: List of Items Candidates Are Not Allowed to Bring to Exam Venue

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has commenced. The exam which started on Friday, May 6, will end on Monday, May 16.

For the students writing the exam, this piece lists the items the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has barred from being taken to the venue.

JAMB said UTME candidates caught with prohibited items will not be allowed to write the exam. Photo credit: @Naijawhatsup
Source: Twitter
"To ensure that the Board's examinations meet best global practices, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has prohibited the use of the following items during its examinations.
"Candidates are hereby advised in their best interest not to bring these items close to the examination venue.
"Any breach of this directive will bar the candidates from taking the examination," the Board wrote on its website.

JAMB/UTME 2022: Here is the list of the prohibited items

  1. Biro and Pen
  2. Mobile phones or similar electronic devices.
  3. Spy Reading glasses which should be scrutinised
  4. Calculators or similar electronic devices.
  5. USB, CD, Hard Disks or similar devices
  6. Books or any Reading or writing material.
  7. Cameras
  8. Recorders
  9. Microphones
  10. Ear pieces
  11. Ink and Pen readers
  12. Smart or Contact Lenses
  13. Smart Rings and Jewellery
  14. Smart Buttons
  15. Bluetooth devices
  16. Key Holders
  17. ATM Cards
  18. Erasers(Cleaners)
  19. Handkerchief
  20. Face Towels
  21. Money
  22. Hoodies (Sweater with cap)
  23. Face caps
JAMB has released the list of items UTME candidates are not permitted to take to the exam venue. Photo credit: JAMB
Source: UGC

JAMB directs candidates to print notification slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, April 30, urged all candidates that registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their 2022 UTME notification slips.

JAMB director of information and technology services, Fabian Okoro, made the disclosure while noting the exercise commenced on Saturday, April 30.

Candidates that registered for the examination that would begin from May 6 through 14, are qualified to carry out the exercise.

Nigerian teenager accompanies his friend to register UTME, tricks him

In another report, a young Nigerian man has said his friend who once accompanied him to register for his UTME but ended up stealing the pin is now in jail for another fraud.

The man, who said he feels like karma has played its role, narrated how the friend stole his JAMB registration pin when they were young and used it for himself.

Narrating the story on Twitter, @eronsjohnson said his friend followed him to a JAMB UTME registration center, but that they had to go back because there was a network problem. When he returned the next day to finish up the registration, his friend had already used the pin to his amazement.

Source: Legit.ng

