The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has commenced. The exam which started on Friday, May 6, will end on Monday, May 16.

For the students writing the exam, this piece lists the items the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has barred from being taken to the venue.

"To ensure that the Board's examinations meet best global practices, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has prohibited the use of the following items during its examinations.

"Candidates are hereby advised in their best interest not to bring these items close to the examination venue.

"Any breach of this directive will bar the candidates from taking the examination," the Board wrote on its website.

JAMB/UTME 2022: Here is the list of the prohibited items

Biro and Pen Mobile phones or similar electronic devices. Spy Reading glasses which should be scrutinised Calculators or similar electronic devices. USB, CD, Hard Disks or similar devices Books or any Reading or writing material. Cameras Recorders Microphones Ear pieces Ink and Pen readers Smart or Contact Lenses Smart Rings and Jewellery Smart Buttons Bluetooth devices Key Holders ATM Cards Erasers(Cleaners) Handkerchief Face Towels Money Hoodies (Sweater with cap) Face caps

JAMB directs candidates to print notification slip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday, April 30, urged all candidates that registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their 2022 UTME notification slips.

JAMB director of information and technology services, Fabian Okoro, made the disclosure while noting the exercise commenced on Saturday, April 30.

Candidates that registered for the examination that would begin from May 6 through 14, are qualified to carry out the exercise.

