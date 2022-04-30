Candidates sitting for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were on Saturday, April 30, advised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to begin the printing of their slips.

The board's directive was contained in a statement released in Abuja by Fabian Benjamin, the head of public affairs and protocol, Premium Times reports.

Benjamin noted that the printing of the slip is for candidates who have registered for the examination which will span from Friday, 6th May, to May 14.

”Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session, and time of their examination.

”All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions, and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

”This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination and no excuses would be entertained from any candidate, as a stitch in time, saves nine."

The statement added that candidates should visit the website: https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2022 UTME slip printing, insert registration number, and print.

The board listed items forbidden in examination halls as

Flash drives, Smartwatches, Calculators, Recorders, Mobile phones, Spy reading glasses, Jewellery Pen Cameras Recorders USBs Ear pieces Erasers Money Hoodies Blue tooth devices Face towels Smart buttons Handkerchiefs Microphones Key holders Ink/pen readers Books Spy reading glasses

Source: Legit.ng