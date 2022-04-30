Global site navigation

2022 UTME: JAMB Sends Vital Update To Candidates, Releases List Of Forbidden Items In Exam Halls
Education

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Candidates sitting for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were on Saturday, April 30, advised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to begin the printing of their slips.

The board's directive was contained in a statement released in Abuja by Fabian Benjamin, the head of public affairs and protocol, Premium Times reports.

Benjamin noted that the printing of the slip is for candidates who have registered for the examination which will span from Friday, 6th May, to May 14.

”Printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session, and time of their examination.
”All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions, and time of the examination beforehand, especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

”This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the board frowns at lateness to its examination and no excuses would be entertained from any candidate, as a stitch in time, saves nine."

The statement added that candidates should visit the website: https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on 2022 UTME slip printing, insert registration number, and print.

The board listed items forbidden in examination halls as

  1. Flash drives,
  2. Smartwatches,
  3. Calculators,
  4. Recorders,
  5. Mobile phones,
  6. Spy reading glasses,
  7. Jewellery
  8. Pen
  9. Cameras
  10. Recorders
  11. USBs
  12. Ear pieces
  13. Erasers
  14. Money
  15. Hoodies
  16. Blue tooth devices
  17. Face towels
  18. Smart buttons
  19. Handkerchiefs
  20. Microphones
  21. Key holders
  22. Ink/pen readers
  23. Books
  24. Spy reading glasses

