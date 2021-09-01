The crisis rocking the PDP has taken a new dimension the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus, was suspended

Secondus was suspended by the executive members of the PDP in his ward in the Andoni local government area of Rivers state

Benson Alpheous, a chieftain of the party, claimed Secondus was suspended for disobeying the PDP’s decision asking him to step down as national chairman

Andoni LGA, Rivers state - The Ward 5 chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikuru town, Andoni local government area of Rivers state has suspended the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The Punch reported that the PDP chairman in the ward, George Christopher, announced this at the party’s extraordinary meeting at the party’s secretariat at Ikuru town.

The PDP Ward 5 in Ikuru town, Andoni local government area of Rivers state has suspended the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Christopher said 11 executive members out of the 17 endorsed Secondus suspension from the lead opposition party.

He accused the PDP national chairman of not attracting development to the area despite his high political profile.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Christopher also said Secondus was unable to manage the party.

His words:

“The Ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town, and the leaders met on the 31st of August, 2021 issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.”

Secondus failed to obey PDP's decision - Alpheous

Also speaking, the chairman of the disciplinary committee in the ward, Benson Alpheous, claimed Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as national chairman.

He said:

“Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended. I want to thank you for coming and again, reaffirm the suspension of Uche Secundus.

“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remain suspended."

Secondus speaks on resigning as PDP's national chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Secondus gave his final say on the calls for his resignation.

Speaking through his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Tuesday, August 31, Secondus made it clear that he was not planning to step down.

Abonyi on behalf of his principal described contrary reports as nothing but fake news propagated online.

Source: Legit.ng