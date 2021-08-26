Following the APC's recently conducted ward congress, some aggrieved members of the ruling party have insisted on continuing with their court cases

An influential member of the party in Bauchi, Mallam Sani Shehu, said he and his loyalists will continue with their court case even at the risk of expulsion from the party

Meanwhile, another APC group has also announced plans to stage a protest to call for the conduct of the party's convention

Bauchi state - Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are dissatisfied with the outcome of the party's recently conducted ward congress have vowed to continue with their cases in court.

The Punch reported that a chieftain of the party in Bauchi state, Mallam Sani Shehu, urged the ruling party to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Some APC chieftains who are dissatisfied with the party's recently conducted ward congress have vowed to continue with their court cases. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathers that Shehu who along with other stakeholders instituted a court action challenging the conduct of ward congresses said he and his colleagues were prepared to go up to the Supreme Court to get justice.

He said:

“We are in court for a simple reason, we want justice. We are foundation members of the APC; some of us were chairmen and secretaries in our various parties before the merger. We sacrificed our positions to build the party."

We are not scared of expulsion

Shehu said he and his loyalists are not scared of expulsion for taking the party to court, reiterating that they are committed to getting justice in court.

In a similar development, another APC group named Concerned APC Members has announced its plan to hold peaceful demonstrations across state chapters.

The group's spokesperson, Abdullahi Dauda, said:

“We are sensitizing our members asking them to prepare for peaceful protests across the country. Our protest is to draw the attention of our leaders to the need to hold our convention and elect leaders. That is all we are asking for.”

