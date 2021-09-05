Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been away in London, the United Kingdom for the past few weeks.

His absence from Nigeria was first prominently noticed during the local government elections in Lagos which was held on Saturday, July 24.

President Buhari and other APC leaders have separately visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London. Photo credits: Bashir Ahmad, APC United Kingdom, BBC News Pidgin, Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, did not vote during the election as he was not in Nigeria. His absence during the crucial political time in Lagos fueled speculations as some claimed he was sick.

However, his media aide, Tunde Rahman, debunked the sick/death rumours being peddled about his principal.

Rahman said Tinubu was not dead nor hospitalised.

Nevertheless, PM News reported that Tinubu had undergone knee surgery in London and is recuperating.

Since his stay in the UK, the APC chieftain's London residence has turned to "Mekkah" where Nigerian political stakeholders take turns to visit.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state recently visited the APC leader, Bola Tinubu, in London. Photo credit: APC United Kingdom

Source: Facebook

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, opened the special visit to Tinubu on Tuesday, August 3.

Governor Sanwo-Olu later explained that the purpose of the visit "was really around the rumours flying around about him."

Contrary to the rumours, he said the APC leader was well and healthy.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari pays Tinubu a visit in London. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

President Buhari who was in the UK for an education summit and medical checkup paid a visit to his political ally on Thursday, August 12.

Photos of the president and Asiwaju were shared on social media by presidential aides and other Nigerians.

Muiz Banire

Muiz Banire, a former chairman of AMCON and ex-legal adviser to the ruling APC, visits Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Tunde Rahman

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, August 18, Muiz Banire, a former chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and ex-legal adviser to the ruling APC also met with Tinubu in London.

Kayode Fayemi

Governors Fayemi, Akeredolu are among those who have visited APC chieftain Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Facebook

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has also visited Tinubu in London. A brief statement on his Facebook page indicates he visited the southwest's political heavyweight on Wednesday, August 25.

Rotimi Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state and chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum visited Tinubu alongside Fayemi on Wednesday, August 25.

Mudashiru Obasa and other Lagos state lawmakers

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, and other members of the state's legislature have also visited Tinubu.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 27, Obasa and other lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host, adding that he is hale and hearty.

Lagos deputy governor Dr Kadri Hamzat

According to PM News, the deputy governor of Lagos state, Dr Kadri Hamzat, is also among the growing list of politicians who have visited Tinubu in London. Others who visited the APC leader alongside Hamzat are:

Tayo Ayinde;

The chief of staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Gboyega Soyanwo;

The deputy chief of staff to Lagos state governor

Tokunbo Wahab;

The special adviser to Lagos state governor on education

Ibikunle Amosun

Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, visits APC leader Bola Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

The former governor of Ogun state and serving senator in the ninth National Assembly, Ibikunle Amosun, has also paid a visit to the leader of the APC.

The Punch in a Facebook post on Thursday, September 2, shared the photos of the two leaders of the ruling APC.

House of Reps Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has also met with Tinubu in the UK. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Also, on Friday, September 3, a photo of the speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila with Tinubu was posted on Facebook by BBC News Pidgin.

The news media confirmed Gbajabiamila is one of the latest politicians to visit the APC leader in London.

