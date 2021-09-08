Some gunmen on Monday, September 6, stormed Isa Kaita College of Education in Dutsinma, Katsina state

The bandits abducted three sons of the deputy provost of the institution, Isma’il Ado Funtua, while the innocent children were reading

The state police command has not issued any official statement concerning the abduction of the children

Dutsinma, Katsina - The three sons of the deputy provost of Isa Kaita College of Education in Dutsinma, Katsina state, Isma’il Ado Funtua, have been kidnapped by bandits.

Daily Trust reports that a source close to Ado Funtua, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits invaded the campus and broke into the deputy provost’s residence around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6.

The Inspector-General of Police has vowed that security personnel would soon end kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng gathered that the source, however, said the kidnappers on their way released the gateman and went away with the man’s children.

The source reportedly said:

“Around 11:30 pm on Monday, four heavily armed terrorists entered the school premises and broke into the residence of the Deputy Provost of the college, Dr Isma’il Ado Funtua, where they abducted three of his children."

ThisDay also reports that the bandits went into the parlour and met the young men who were reading.

According to the report, gunmen stormed Sabuwar Kasa village in Kafur local government area of the state in the early hours of Monday, September 6, and took away Alhaji Hamza Umar’s children.

