A young lady has been celebrated online after she got a scholarship to study for her masters in the UK

Chaikhwa had to amputate her leg many years ago when she had bone cancer and the doctors did not want it to spread

With the scholarship, the lady is on her path to becoming an oncology expert empowered to help people with the same disease

A young lady with the name Chaikhwa Nani Lobatse has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her academic achievement.

In a short post, the lady said that she has been selected by the University of Birmingham to go for her master’s degree in clinical oncology.

The lady was massively celebrated on social media. Photo source: LinkedIn/Chaikhwa Nani Lobatse

She triumphed

The lady revealed that she has been through big ups and downs in her life as she relived the moment in 2013 when her leg had to be amputated as a way to stop the spread of bone cancer she had.

Chaikhwa who has now become a cancer activist appreciated the Chevening Awards for awarding her a scholarship on her first attempt at applying for the programme.

Congratulatory messages pour in

The young lady attached two beautiful photos to her post to celebrate the win as many people flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations.

Juby Peacock said:

"Congratulations. So happy for you and proud of you. Blessings."

Prof David Mphuthi said:

"Woooow congratulations!!! You deserve that. Go for it."

Augustine Mwangi said:

"Congratulations are in order, very encouraging, praying for your blessings as you undertake this noble journey of creating awareness, treating and encouraging people with cancel and disabled."

Nothabo Ncube, MD said:

"Go girl. Proud of you sis."

A young Nigerian genius won

