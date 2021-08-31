The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in a mourning period over the death of its key leaders

Adegbola Dominic, the chairman of the party, died on Wednesday, August 25, of COVID-19 related ailments

Days before his death, the party had lost its secretary, Prince Muiz Shodipe-Dosunmu, after a brief illness

Lagos - The deaths of the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adegbola Dominic, the secretary of the party, Prince Muiz Shodipe-Dosunmu, and two other chieftains have caused leadership tussles among the members.

Daily Trust reports that there was confusion in the party over who is the authentic chairman as the battle for the office raged between Deji Doherty and Dominic till the latter’s death.

The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has lost four of its prominent leaders. Credit: Official PDP.

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that the PDP chairman in Lagos state died on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25.

Legit.ng gathered that Dominic’s death was preceded by that of Prince Shodipe-Dosunmu as the leaders were said to have died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

According to the report, a chieftain of the party in Agege, Engr. Auwal Tahir-Maude, said many members are confused over the leadership of the party.

Other chieftains of the party who died recently are; Lagos West vice chairman, Alhaji Monsuru Ajagbe and its women leader, Yeye Shola Oladehinbo.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, said he was not aware of the development.

Lagos PDP chairman Dominic Adegbola dies of COVID-19

Legit.ng had previously reported the death of Dominic. It was reported that the publicity secretary of the opposition party in Lagos, Taofik Gani, confirmed his death.

Gani described the deceased as an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropy.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos PDP, until his death, Dominic was the medical director of Santa Maria Hospital and a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group.

He held many political positions, notable amongst being state SDP officer; state chairman of PAC; the national chairman of the APN and state chairman of Lagos PDP.

PDP secretary in Lagos dies after a brief illness

In a related report, Prince Muiz Shodipe, the secretary of the PDP in Lagos died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28.

Gani said the sudden loss of Shodipe to the cold hands of death was one death too much for the party, lamenting that the death might affect the party's progress in the state.

The spokesman said that the party had directed all her flags all over the state to be flown at half-mast and special prayers held for the departed at all her meetings statewide.

