A makeup artist's struggles has come to light on social media, as she shared her emotional journey of running a makeup studio.

The artist's post revealed the challenges she faced in attracting and retaining clients, leading to the closure of her businessplace.

Makeup artist shares painful experience

The makeup artist, known on TikTok as @beautebyzee, recounted her experience of opening a standard studio for glamour sessions, only to face disappointing patronage.

Despite her efforts, she managed to attract just ten walk-in customers within a period of over four years.

This lack of support forced her to make the difficult decision to close her studio and relocate to her home in Ikorodu.

In her words:

"Life is so private that no one knows I have to close down my walk in studio and move back to our house in Ikorodu after getting just 10 walk-in customers in four years plus of opening my studio."

Reactions as makeup artist closes studio

The post sparked an outpouring of support and empathy from TikTok users, who commended her for sharing her story.

Many acknowledged the difficulties of running a small business and the emotional toll it can take on business owners.

@Hairvendor | Stylist in Lagos said:

"It’s best to work from home in lagos until you have regular customers and lots of clients before opening a shop especially in lagos cause rent alone isn’t a joke."

@JadeBeauty commented:

"Did same o. Closed my walk in store, now operating from one of the rooms in my dad’s house, rent free in surulere. So far so good. God will help you. Rent in Lagos is not for the weak."

@Makeup Artist in Ibadan commented:

"You won’t close in Jesus name, God will carry you, this year will be different."

@Tobiloba said:

"Hi Zee. First and foremost I most say you are a very good and talented makeup artist. Whereever you decide to go you would prosper. But believe me the issue is the location of this studio."

@soft_gazelle commented:

"Lol I started from my home, I lost count on how many walk-ins I have, I’m renovating my sitting room or move to bigger house and use the sitting room again."

@fancyhive2.0 said:

"I move back home too. But not Becos there was no sale but Becos working from home made it easier to be a wife and a mom."

@Adeshola said:

"Pls in my own opinion don’t go back home is part of challenges you need to pray very well I’m very sure everything will be normal and you will have a lot of customers by God’s grace."

@StyleAlert Fabric said:

"Me that most of my customers are online, someone now said I should leave my 3500 per month shop because I don tey there. I hear ooo make I dey work for landlord, wish I can carry shop go house sef."

@Ma leigh said:

"Going back where, Noooo. Stay there. Work from home or rent a small space. God will carry you from there. So much love from Malawi sis."

@Teezbeauty commented:

"Your work is so beautiful. If only we have people that refers us cause I’m going through same thing, it can be frustrating but I know soon I’ll be fine. Hugs."

@KADUNA MAKEUP ARTIST reacted:

"Your own reach 10 sef since 2022 till 2025 na ones I see walk-in client. She sef na headtie she cumm tie 1k I sha don close down d shop."

@Lagos/orile mua hair style added:

"Hummmm. I think all u need is prayer and reduce ur price if it’s too much because is not all area u can do a walk in studio makeup for 20k. In some areas day can’t afford it."

Watch the video here:

Lady cries out after recording no sales

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who sells face cap cried out bitterly online over her inability to make any sale for a while now.

According to the heartbroken vendor, she didn't make a single sale all through the month of April and she felt so drained.

