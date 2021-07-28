The Lagos state chapter of the PDP has lost its secretary, Prince Muiz Shodipe, to the cold hands of death

Taofik Gani, Lagos PDP's publicity secretary, said Shodipe died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28

Gani described Shodipe's death as a great loss that could negatively affect the growth of the PDP in Lagos state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos state - Prince Muiz Shodipe, the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has died. He died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28.

The Punch reported that the PDP's publicity secretary, Taofik Gani, confirmed Shodipe's death in a statement.

Prince Muiz Shodipe, the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, is dead. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Gani said the sudden loss of Shodipe to the cold hands of death was one death too much for the party, lamenting that the death might affect the party's progress in the state.

His words:

“The party fears that the death of the dogged Secretary at this time is a big blow which may slow the reengineering of the party in the state.

“It, however, submits to the will of God just as it prays for the soul of the departed to enjoy the bosom of the Lord.”

He prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the monumental loss.

The spokesman said that the party had directed all her flags all over the state to be flown at half-mast and special prayers held for the departed at all her meetings statewide.

Lagos LGA elections: APC loses 2 of 377 councillorship seats to PDP, YPP

Meanwhile, despite the victory it recorded during the council elections held in Lagos state on Saturday, July 24, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost two councillorship seats to the opposition parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Out of the 377 councillorship seats in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Ward G, Yaba LCDA while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) was victorious in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

Legit.ng gathered that the results were announced by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) hours after the conduct of the election.

Source: Legit