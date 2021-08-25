The chairman of the Lagos state chapter of Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, Dominic Adegbola, is dead

Adegbola's death was announced via a statement released by the party's spokesperson in Lagos, Taofik Gani

Gani on behalf of the PDP condoled with the deceased's family, adding that all the party's flags in the state will fly at half-mast

Lagos, Nigeria - Dr Dominic Adegbola, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, on Wednesday, August 25, died of COVID-19 related ailments.

Vanguard reports that the publicity secretary of the opposition party in Lagos, Taofik Gani, has confirmed Adegbola's death.

Gani described the deceased as an exceptional politician "who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropist".

According to the spokesman of the Lagos PDP, Adegbola, until his death, was the medical director of Santa Maria Hospital and a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group, The Punch also reported.

Gani added that the deceased stood for the development of Lagos and will be forever remembered in the state's politics.

He said:

"We condole with his family. All PDP flags in the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him. Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family.”

Adegbola held many political positions, notable amongst being state SDP officer; state chairman of PAC; the national chairman of the APN and state chairman of Lagos PDP.

He also contested Lagos state governorship under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the Lagos West senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

