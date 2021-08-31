NDA Invasion: Falana-led group Reveals Major Reason Why Bandits Attacked Academy
NDA Invasion: Falana-led group Reveals Major Reason Why Bandits Attacked Academy

by  Oluwatobi Bolashodun
  • Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has reacted to the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna
  • The civil society coalition on Sunday, August 29, noted that the invasion was to prove that nowhere is safe in Nigeria
  • According to the group, the failure to prosecute suspected insurgents and bandits has made them more bold to carry out attacks

A civil society coalition, Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has stated that bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state to prove that nowhere is safe in Nigeria, The Cable reports.

Recall that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the NDA in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and abducting one.

Femi Falana
The Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) says bandits attacked the NDA to prove that nowhere is safe in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Falana Human Rights Forum

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 29, by Femi Falana, ASCAB interim chairman, the failure of the Nigerian government to prosecute suspected insurgents and bandits have emboldened them to carry out attacks on military institutions.

The group also strongly condemned the invasion of the NDA, brutal killing of two officers and the abduction of another officer.

ASCAB appealed to the federl government to ensure the immediate release of the abducted officer and arrest the criminal elements who committed the crimes.

Presidency finally reveals possible reasons for NDA attack

Earlier, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, has said the recent attack on the NDA might be a ploy to embarrass the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Shehu said the presidency expects the military to thoroughly investigate and disclose what happened.

He, however, noted that many scenarios are being painted on the circumstances that led to the incident.

Attackers on NDA collaborated with insiders? CDS Irabor speaks out

Meanwhile, the recent attack on the NDA in Kaduna by bandits has left a lot of citizens wondering about the deplorable state of the nation's security system.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor on Tuesday, August 24, stated that the attack looked like the effort of an insider collaborator.

General Irabor said the military will not rule out this possibility in its ongoing investigation.

Source: Legit.ng

