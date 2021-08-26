As investigations into the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy begin, Garba Shehu has highlighted some possible reasons behind the incident

The presidential spokesman said the incident may be politically motivated or an attempt to embarrass the Buhari administration

Shehu noted that the Nigerian military has to thoroughly investigate, adding that President Buhari is not happy about the incident

FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, has said the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna might be a ploy to embarrass the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen had attacked the NDA in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, killing two officers and abducting one.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu assesses the intention of the gunmen who attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

The development has raised concerns about the rising insecurity in the country.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, August 25, on Channels Television, Shehu said the presidency expects the military to thoroughly investigate and disclose what happened.

He, however, noted that many scenarios are being painted on the circumstances that led to the incident.

According to Shehu, the incident might be designed by those who want to embarrass the current administration in the wake of the “major successes” achieved by the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

He added that the incident may also be politically motivated, The Cable also reported.

Shehu said President Buhari is not happy about the incident, noting that the military authorities have to thoroughly investigate it.

His words:

“So many scenarios are being painted though. Could this be truly a criminal attempt to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was this an opportunistic crime? Is it political? Does somebody want to embarrass the government by doing this?

“We are coming from major successes. Look at how Boko Haram is unravelling in the north; they surrendered. All of the victories that have been recorded even in the northwest — these bandits are being taken out in large numbers."

He added:

“We hope investigations will fully reveal what happened and why it happened.”

NDA attack: Northern elders demand immediate sack of Monguno

Meanwhile, northern elders have attributed the attack on the NDA in Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 24, to the failure of Nigeria’s intelligence network.

The elders under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), also demanded the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

In a statement by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the group asked for an in-depth review of the entire security architecture, adding that the entire security chiefs must bear the blame for the attack.

