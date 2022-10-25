Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been urged to take precautions regarding their security

Security sources recently released a bombshell about the operations of Boko Haram members in the FCT

The source says some of the Boko Haram members bombarded in the northeast and northwest are now in the FCT disguised as artisans

FCT, Abuja - Some 48 hours ago, the United State Embassy issued a security advisory of an imminent terrorist attack on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This warning went viral and gained wide acceptance, which caused several reactions from top government officials and agencies.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged Nigerians to be cautious and help with relevant information to impede any possible terror attack. Photo: Department of State Services (DSS)

The Department of State Services (DSS) reacted a few hours to the US's release of the security warning.

The DSS urged residents not to panic but also advised that they take precautionary measures, remain alert, and help with any useful information to clamp down on any attempt by terrorists to launch an attack.

Similarly, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) also issued a statement on Monday, October 24, stating that strategic plans are already in place to fortify all police units.

Boko Haram members flood Abuja, disguised as mechanics, carpenters, and the likes

Meanwhile, a Daily Trust newspaper report revealed that some Boko Haram members had infiltrated the nation's capital.

Legit.ng gathered that a security source told the newspaper that some ISWAP commanders are living within the civilian population masterminding plans to launch a terror attack.

The source said:

"We have gone far in securing not only the FCT but Nigeria at large…The terrorists have no hiding place anymore because we are tracking and picking them.

"We know all their antics. Many of them are working as mechanics, tailors, carpenters, labourers, and even experts in some fields…We know what is happening."

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force and the DSS have urged residents not to be alarmed as precautionary measures are in place to clamp down on any imminent attack.

