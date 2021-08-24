There are suspicions that the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna was the work of bandits and insiders

This possibility was hinted at on Tuesday, August 24, by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor

CDS Irabor added that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has embarked on a thoroughgoing investigation into the incident

The recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna by bandits has left a lot of citizens wondering about the deplorable state of the nation's security system.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor on Tuesday, August 24, stated that the attack looked like the effort of an insider collaborator.

Irabor said an investigation is ongoing (Photo: NDA)

General Irabor, according to Nigerian Tribune, said the military will not rule out this possibility in its ongoing investigation.

He also called on the cooperation of former senior officers in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the northeast.

Bandit attack: NDA releases official statement, confirms death of two officers, abduction of one personnel

Meanwhile, hours after a violent attack by some bandits at the NDA, Kaduna, the authority of the institution has reacted.

A statement issued on Tuesday, August 24, by the Academy's public relations officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, and seen by Legit.ng, said that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

Jajira noted that the security architecture of the NDA was compromised in the early hour of Tuesday, August 24, by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in the Afaka area of the state.

He said the academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

Jajira further stated that the NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy, assuring the general public that the unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

The statement read:

"The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel."

