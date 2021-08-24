The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has confirmed that its two personnel were killed during the bandit attack

Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, the Academy's public relations officer, made this known on Tuesday, August 24, via a statement

According to him, the security architecture of the Academy was compromised in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24

Kaduna, Kaduna - Hours after a violent attack by some bandits at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, the authority of the institution has reacted.

A statement issued on Tuesday, August 24, by the Academy's public relations officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, and seen by Legit.ng, said that two personnel were killed while one was abducted.

Some bandits have broken into Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and killed two officers. Credit: Nigerian Army.

Source: Facebook

Jajira noted that the security architecture of the NDA was compromised in the early hour of Tuesday, August 24, by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in the Afaka area of the state.

He said the academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Jajira further stated that the NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy, assuring the general public that the unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

The statement read:

"The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel."

Bandits invade Nigerian Defence Academy, kill 2 officers, kidnap one major

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported bandits invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, killing two officers.

It was reported that the bandits, who were said to have attacked the barracks around 1 am on Tuesday, August 24, were said to still be inside the academy.

According to the newspaper, a reliable source within the barracks said the security has been beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.

Source: Legit Newspaper