In tradition with APC's politics, Senator Andy Uba has been handed the party's flag by President Muhammadu Buhari

The political ritual signifies that Senator Uba is the authentic candidate of the party ahead of the Anambra governorship election

Uba, 62, was elected senator for the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra in April 2011 and won another term in 2015

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 31 handed the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to Senator Andy Uba, a routine act that signifies the politician is the authentic candidate of the APC ahead of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

Senator Andy Uba is the APC flagbearer in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Source: Facebook

Speaking after handing Senator Uba the APC flag, Buhari said:

“I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

The Imo state governor and chairman, Anambra APC campaign council, Senator Hope Uzodimma had earlier presented Uba to the president at the Presidential Villa.

Andy Uba reacts after being presented with APC flag

Writing on his Facebook page after he received the APC flag, Senator Uba said:

“I wish to thank the president, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC Governor Mai Mala Buni and Governor Hope Uzodinma amongst others for their support.

“I call on all good people in Anambra to join me in this crusade to bring good governance to the state, so that posterity may be fair to us all.”

Some of Senator Uba's followers on Facebook also commented on the flag presentation.

Ezenwugo Prince wrote:

“Congratulations. You are the next governor of our state.”

Raphael Tobin wrote:

“The incoming governor of Anambra state. Congratulations in advance.”

Ahmed Gudman wrote:

“Congratulations to the next governor of Anambra state, God willing.”

Nduka Somtoo Victor wrote:

“Unfortunately, there's no correlation between good governance and all our political elites, especially that of the APC.”

Yiaga Africa working towards the successful conduct of Anambra election

In a related development, Yiaga Africa has commenced its observation of the pre-election environment in Anambra state ahead of the Saturday, November 6 governorship election.

Through its Watching The Vote (WTV), citizens’ election observation project, Yiaga Africa is tracking and reporting pre-election activities for immediate response by stakeholders.

Through the pre-election observation, Yiaga Africa will track the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs, and any form of incidents that can hinder the successful conduct of the elections.

Yiaga Africa had earlier released its first report on the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise nationwide.

The organisation assigned observers to various pre-assigned local government areas registration centres.

The observers documented critical incidents witnessed and sent in reports of the critical incidents observed.

