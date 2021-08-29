The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the biggest reason why Adams Oshiomhole joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the former national chairman of the party, his ambition was to remove the PDP from power

Going further, the former Edo state governor said he has no regrets about the actions that led to his sacking

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he did not join the party to become chairman, but to remove the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power.

Oshiomole said this while addressing journalists at the fundraiser and investiture of Victoria Unuoarumi as the 10th president of Rotary Club in Abuja, on Saturday.

The APC national working committee (NWC) led by Oshiomhole was dissolved by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) in June 2020 following a protracted leadership crisis.

Speaking about his removal as chairman, the former governor said he has no regrets about the actions that led to his sacking.

He added that he did not join the party to become chairman, but to remove the PDP from power.

“No. Life is all about regret. I am a very happy man. Or do you see me looking sad? I might look small but not sad,” he said.

“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I accepted what happened in good faith and resolved I would not contest it. I promised to remain committed, do what I can as a party member to support the party.

“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on my right. I have chosen, for the purpose of my chairmanship, to sleep on my rights and it will remain sleeping and happily so. As you can see, even since I left office, I’m still active in all activities of the party because I don’t think I need to be a chairman to be of any relevance.

“I didn’t join the party because I wanted to become chairman, I joined the part because I wanted to form an alternate platform that was capable of taking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.”

Speaking about the general election in 2023, he said: “As for 2023, you know people like to talk about their fears, but as for me, my life is about my hopes.”

“I think by 2023, God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people our democracy has come to stay. It’s not perfect. A couple of things can be done to strengthen it, but we’ll move on, we’ll get on with the job and I believe that God in his infinite powers will help Nigerians to sustain our democracy and to guide us as we move towards 2023.

