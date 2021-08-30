Nollywood talented actor Junior Pope has reacted to the warning his female counterpart Onyii Alexx gave to broke men

Contrary to Alexx’s statement that men who are financially struggling don’t deserve to be in a relationship, Junior Pope advised his fans not to accept social media standards

The actor further said men are responsible for women who once in their lives struggled financially

Nollywood actor Junior Pope has advised members of the public to shun social media standards, saying one’s financial status shouldn’t be a determinant factor for one’s choice of partner.

In what appeared to be a reaction to actress Onyii Alexx, who said she has hustled too well, such that she can’t date a broke man, Junior Pope advised his fans not to be deceived.

Nollywood actor Junior Pope says financial status shouldn't determine if one is datable.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx sounded a note of warning to broke men who were considering exploring a romantic relationship with her.

According to the screen diva, it’s a sin for someone who’s not rich to fall in love with her.

Taking to his Instagram page, Junior Pope said rich men were responsible for the rise of no less than 95% of broke women.

He, however, maintained that with a partner that’s struggling financially, one can build an empire irrespective of what the situation might be.

Read the post below:

Fans react

Junior Pope’s post influenced a debate among social media users, with many of them saying he was right.

Read some of the reactions below:

Malikdeking:

“Who else agree with him. He wrote nothing but fact.”

Bdsluxurywearsng:

“Funniest part is , it’s people who others helped that belittle others the most.”

Donfadiga1:

“Before you call anyone broke just make sure your puna ain’t the source of your income. I come in peace.”

Frenchtreat_:

“Nigerian women don turn relationship to empowerment program.”

Earnalivinn__:

“And y’all need to see how wretched most of all these female actresses families were before the help of Alhaji and sugar daddy politicians.”

Im_alone_2g0:

“96 percent of girl's out there are getting money from the sugar daddy, which means they can't make income unless they sleep with men.”

