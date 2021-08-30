Nollywood actress Onyii Alexx has got Nigerians talking after a post she made on her social media page

The beautiful film star told broke men that they can only admire her from a distance and not approach her

The actress stated that she doesn't want to be broke in her life which is why she works very hard to make a living

Nollywood actress Onyii Alexx has sounded a note of warning to any man who may be interested in her.

Before a prospective suitor approaches her, the film star wants such a person to know that he has to be financially capable to take care of her.

Actress Onyii Alexx warns broke men from approaching her. Photos: @onyiialexx

Onyii Alexx doesn't want to be broke

The actress stated that it is a sin for a broke man to say he is in love with her. According to her, she hustles because she doesn't want to be broke.

She, however, noted that such a man who likes her but can't afford to take care of her can admire her from a distance.

Noting that the goal is about two people who are hustling, Onyii stated that she doesn't want to be the hustling one and the man, a leech.

Read her full statement below:

Nigerians react

lamezcloset:

"Wealthy women do not make noise it’s their affluence that chase incapable men away so relax madam."

plug_xox:

"Kwa I'm sure her papa no too get o."

mrpresidennnt:

"It’s also a sin for a broke babe to say she’s in love with me. We meuveeeee."

seun_dreams:

"It’s a sin for a jobless woman to tell me she’s in love with me too."

izzuswaggz:

"Your broke is another person's rich..... And no matter how rich you are, you're broke to some other people too. So, she too can be broke to some men too."

Onyii Alexx acquires a multimillion naira house

The actress became the owner of a tastefully furnished home and she took to Instagram to show off the interior.

Alexx shared the video which showed the exterior of the house, to the beautiful living and dining area.

The video gave views of the rooms, bar area, kitchen, bathrooms, and her walk-in closet. Taking to the caption, the actress gave all the glory to God and thanked the videographer that put the video together for her.

