Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, recently taught social media users a lesson, using BBNaija stars, Neo and Vee

The Lagos big boy recounted how people had mocked the BBNaija stars’ relationship but now wish to have a love like theirs

Pretty Mike then ended his note by telling his fans to listen to people of the world at their own risk

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, has advised fans not to listen to people of the world as he used BBNaija stars, Neo and Vee as a case study.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Nigerian celebrity noted how the BBNaija couple’s relationship had been condemned by many.

According to him, fans of the reality show had said that Neo did not deserve to be with Vee but they were now the same ones wanting to have their kind of relationship.

Pretty Mike speaks on Vee and Neo's realtionship.

Source: Instagram

On a final note, Pretty Mike advised internet users to listen to people of the world at their own risk.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Pretty Mike advises fans.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Pretty Mike’s post

Shortly after the post was shared on the socialite’s Instagram story, it went viral on social media and fans shared their takes on it.

A number of people seemed to think Pretty Mike was right. Read what some of them had to say below:

House_ara_collection:

“I swear ooo you’re right my brother.”

Wendy_adamma:

“This life ehn. Just keep doing you the world will join you .”

Toyintawede:

“Moral, never seek validation from anyone.Do you,the world will adjust eventually,know this and be at peace…”

Official_alviravows:

“World people will always want to condemn what you do, whereas within them they love doing it but aren’t opportune.”

Interesting.

Neo surprises Vee with huge money cake on her 25th birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Vee and Neo are still going strong despite criticisms about the love that they share.

The young lady clocked 25 on Thursday, August 19 and she was celebrated with a lovely post on Instagram.

Not stopping there, Neo made sure to shower his woman with beautiful gifts as a surprise and Vee took to her Instagram story channel to show them off.

From indications, it looked like Neo rented a bus to transport Vee and friends to celebrate on a boat and the gifts were in it as well.

