Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Maria and Nini spoke about their committed relationships outside the Shine Ya Eye show

In the course of the conversation, Maria revealed that she has a lot of guilt in her heart considering the fact that she’s sure her boyfriend would have been offended

Unlike Maria, Nini said her boyfriend trusts her so much, adding that even though he wasn’t cool with anything about her, they would just talk about it

BBNaija housemate Maria and Nini both had a conversation about their relationships outside the Shine Ya Eye house, as they revealed what to expect from their partners once they left the show.

While Maria expressed certainty that she had a lot of explanations to give her man, Nini said considering the trust her boyfriend has for her, she doesn’t have anything to explain.

Maria tells Nini she's guilty and has a lot of explaining to do. Photo Credits: @mariachikebenjamin @singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Nini stated:

“My boyfriend is pretty cool. If he says he doesn’t want something, I’m going to say okay, and he’s going to feel guilty. I feel like my boyfriend trusts me so much. Even if there’s anything, we are just going to talk casually about it and that would be all.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This is not the case for Maria, who made it known that she’s already feeling guilty.

According to the 29-year-old, her boyfriend was egoistic, such that he would watch her closely at every slightest opportunity.

Maria’s words:

“I’m feeling guilty because I have a lot of explanations to do. He has so much ego and he would watch me closely. Even when I tell him I’m going out, he would want to know. There’s just this little tiny mistake you make, and that would be it.”

Watch the conversation below:

Fans react

The conversation attracted reactions from BBNaija fans and viewers, who took to social media to express their opinions about Nini and Maria’s activities in the house.

Read some of their reactions below:

Rundxb645:

“You want to eat your cakes and still have it for keep.”

Cianna_____:

“So Maria has a relationship outside, but was getting angry when pere was getting close to queen. More like you don't want someone for keeps, yet you don't want him to mingle and this is what these S6 girls do. Reason I still don't blame boma 'Okra' movement.”

Maria says her committed relationship is over

In related news, Maria, however, expressed her optimism that her relationship outside the show was over.

Maria who seemed to be going through emotional turmoil told Cross that she knows her man too well and he had likely moved on from her.

Maria says Michael is her type of man

Legit.ng also reported that Maria had a private conversation with Pere, who appeared to be her love interest on the show, where she admitted that Michael is her type of man.

According to Maria, Michael makes her blush every time he’s around her and she likes it that way.

She, however, advised Pere to consider exploring a romantic relationship with someone else.

Source: Legit.ng