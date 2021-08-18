Nollywood star, Uche Jombo said people need to be selective in the kinds of friends they have irrespective of anything

Addressing members of the public via an Instagram post, Jombo advised that people should run away from friends who only call them for fun

Reacting to the post, some of her fans disagreed, saying friendship shouldn't be all about enjoyment, adding that in the place of fun, there can be opportunities

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has advised her fans against choosing the wrong people as their friends.

In what appeared to be a morning motivation message addressed to her fans, Jombo said there’s no point having some kind of friends who only reach out when it’s time for enjoyment.

Actress Uche Jombo gives her fans morning motivation. Photo Credit: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

According to the screen-diva, if a friend is not helping one make money, such a friend should be avoided by all means.

“The friend that you are not making money with… is that one a friend? P.S sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!!,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Fans react

The post however generated reactions from her fans, who thronged her page to debate her point.

While some of them agreed with her, others expressed opinions that friendship shouldn’t be about just doing business alone.

Read some of their reactions below:

Skillzmetro:

“This isn’t completely true though, friendship isn’t all about financial gains…Sometimes you both just want to enjoy the good life together…No be everything be money money money…. Though I respect your opinion it’s your personal thought.”

Estherjohnb8:

“Yes ,that one is a friend too ,all friends does not have to be of same purpose.”

Iam_ifyg:

“Ah as long as they re paying, to avoid them go hard oo.”

Victorokpalan:

“Awon lets ball all the time.”

Black_kaftan:

“Na where you dey enjoy you go see referral. No forget also.”

Engr_rique:

“Loud it mama!!! I concur Good morning.”

Ritetaste:

“As in ehn stay far away from them.”

Chukwu_diana_:

“Abeg call me for enjoyment ..”

Michgee7:

“Mummy go deeper.”

Eeshafashion__:

“Abeg I’m available for enjoyment ooo , call me.”

Uche Jombo cautions people over her name pronunciation

Legit.ng reported that the thespian recently lamented that her name was often wrongly pronounced even despite the fact that she has spent over 20 years in the filmmaking industry.

In a video addressed to members of the public on her Instagram page, Jombo said going forward, she wouldn’t honour anyone that wrongly pronounces her name.

She also maintained that promotional materials that don't have her name well spelt and pronounced would no longer appear on her social media pages.

Source: Legit