A female traditionalist has broken silence on the reasons why people claim to be disturbed by spiritual husbands, wives and kids

Tunrayo Ifasemiloore Egbetunmise popularly referred to as Spiritual Wife stated that spiritual love relationships exist by reason of promises people had made in heaven

The worshipper of the goddesses of Osun and Egbe also decry the discrimination traditionalist receive from the public

A female traditionalist has stated that people are troubled by spiritual husbands, wives and kids as a result of the promises they made in heaven before leaving for earth.

In a recent interview with Legit TV, Tunrayo Ifasemiloore Egbetunmise who is popularly known as Spiritual Wife said that all humans on earth either had relationships or were single in heaven before being born by their parents.

She said that people's religious preference should be respected

Source: Original

The Osun and Egbe goddesses worshipper said in that heavenly form people would make promises - just as they were about being born on earth - that they'd return to their lovers (either spiritual husband or spiritual wife) after a stipulated number of days or period.

She added that some of these heavenly relationships produce offspring.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tunrayo said that the spirit husband or wife begins to disturb the human who made the promise when the period stipulated had elapsed.

She revealed that the promise to heavenly loves can be broken

When quizzed about the possibility of breaking such promises to ensure the said human is freed of its consequences, Tunrayo revealed that it can only be done by performing necessary consultation and sacrifices with Ifa.

Meanwhile, she advocated that a day be set aside to honour traditionalists just as it is being done for the two other major religions in Nigeria.

Tunrayo also frowned at religious intolerance in the country and hammered on the need for freedom of worship as enshrined in the constitution to be respected.

Watch the video below:

Lady who dumped Christianity to be a high priestess of a deity speaks in new video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a high priestess of Olokun Deity has revealed that her husband is an elder in Redeemed church.

The maritime lawyer named Lara told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that though born into a Muslim family, she started seeing visions and could tell future events as young as age 7.

Upon making religious and spiritual investigation, she was told that there is a higher calling in her life.

Lara said even as a prophetess, she still felt amiss until the call to be a high priestess was answered. The high priestess lamented that most Africans have a wrong view of traditional religion.

Source: Legit.ng