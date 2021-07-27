Yeye Lara Fashola-Fanimokun was a devout Christian and prophetess for 25 years before dumping the religion to become a high priestess of the Olokun deity

The maritime lawyer in a revealing interview with Legit.ng stated that most Africans have a brainwashed view of traditional practice

The lady said that despite coming from a Muslim background and marrying a Christian her religious decision has not affected her marriage

Yeye Lara Fashola-Fanimokun is one lady that has had a thing or two with the three major religious practices in Nigeria - Christianity, Islam and traditional religions.

At the moment, she is currently the Oluase Olokun worldwide and a high priestess of Olokun deity.

Yeye stated that her husband is her biggest support system

She began seeing visions at age 7

Lara was however a Christian and a prophetess for solid 25 years before answering the call to be a high priestess.

The maritime lawyer told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that though born into a Muslim family, she started seeing visions and could tell future events as young as age 7.

Upon making religious and spiritual investigation, she was told that there is a higher calling upon her life.

Lara said even as a prophetess, she still felt amiss until the call to be a high priestess was answered.

The businesswoman said her husband - who is an elder in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) - has been a great support in spite of the fact that their religions are not the same.

The high priestess lamented that most Africans have a wrong view of traditional religion.

