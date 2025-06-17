Spain International Lamine Yamal has been spotted spending his holiday with a 30-year-old YouTuber

The 17-year-old broke up with his former girlfriend after a video of her sitting on another boy's lap went viral

Yamal has debunked rumours of having an affair with the flight attendant despite being at the same location

Lamine Yamal is currently spending his holiday in Italy after guiding Barcelona to a domestic treble in the 2024/25 season.

The Barcelona sensation has stolen the spotlight again, not for his brilliant performance on the football pitch but for his lifestyle outside the game.

The 17-year-old has been linked with 30-year-old Spanish flight attendant and social media influencer Fati Vazquez.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match against France at Stuttgart Arena in Germany. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Vazquez, who began her YouTube career in 2016, has over a million subscribers with strong followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Yamal and Vazquez spotted in Sicily

After a disappointing outing in the final of the UEFA Nations League against Portugal, Lamine Yamal is cooling off in Sicily, Italy

According to Daily Mail, the 17-year-old and Fati Vazquez posted from he same location at different times with the pair enjoying a life of luxury.

The pair went on a boat cruise, swam together, and even enjoyed a helicopter ride.

Their engagement has stirred controversy with fans complaining about the 12-year gap between Yamal and Vazquez, given that the Spain international is still a minor.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona in action during the LaLiga match against Athletic Club at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal denies relationship with Vazquez

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has denied a romantic relationship between himself and Fati Vazquez.

According to Tribuna, the Spain international told gossip expert Javi de Hoyos that other Barcelona players were in Sicily for vacation.

He specifically mentioned that the social media influencer might be interested in his teammates. De Hoyos said:

"Lamine Yamal didn't go to this vacation spot alone, but with other Barcelona teammates.

"Probably, Fati does have something going on with someone at Barca or is a friend of another teammate."

Vazquez trolled on social media

Spanish flight attendant Fati Vazquez revealed she has faced online abuse over Lamine Yamal.

According to Goal, Vazquez failed to confirm whether she is in a romantic relationship with the Barcelona star.

She also disclosed that some individuals have gone as far as wishing her death for going on vacation with the 17-year-old. She said:

"It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they get to wish death on someone they don’t even know."

Zidane hails Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has openly praised Barcelona’s whiz kid Lamine Yamal for his stunning performance in the 2024/25 season.

The FIFA World Cup winner highlighted the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, where the 17-year-old showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter Milan defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Juventus legend revealed he had never witnessed such a goal throughout his playing and managerial career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng