Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to share why she keeps growing every day

The mother of one recently gave her fans an update about a woman who asked for her help a few days ago

The actress noted that she is doing more than the woman asked for while thanking the recipient and others

Actress Tonto Dikeh has said that the reason why God keeps blessing her is that she is selflessly taking care of other people.

According to her, it's also the reason the plans of the enemy don't work over her.

Tonto Dikeh decides to sponsor a little boy's education. Photos: @tontolet, @queenvhokay123

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh blesses a mother and son

The actress, who has a non-governmental organisation dedicated to children, revealed that a single mother called Stephanie Vhokay reached out to her to help with her son's birthday cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Stephanie's son Jeffrey was turning five and she needed a cake to celebrate.

Tonto explained that when she told her son King about it, he asked her to send Jeffrey to school.

Noting that she would do just what her son said, the actress placed Jeffrey on a scholarship for one year. The actress also shared a photo of the excited little boy and his mother.

Check her post below:

Fans appreciate Tonto Dikeh's kind gesture

laribella_stitches:

"One of the reasons I call him (God) a perfect planner he makes all things beautiful in his own time I believe this mother of two might have asked God so many questions in her prayers expecting for an answer, and today Jehovah who doesn't forsake his own has shown up for her & her kids congratulations madam."

veeveerich:

"May God bless you real good Mama King."

pweetykemisola_2:

"GOD BLESS U IMMENSELY MOMMA."

kelvetsamura:

"God bless you and your son."

shebasamson20:

"Wooow."

_justt.makky:

"We see you ma'am."

I'm as strong as 1000 men

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto revealed the sole reason she works every day like a man is because she wants a better life for her children.

Noting that being strong has its perks and it's not easy to show up every day, the actress advised people to take little steps towards achieving their dreams.

The mum of one also vowed to break all generational curses so her kids won't have to and promised to make her son, King Andre proud.

Source: Legit