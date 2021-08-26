Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has got Nigerians talking after a post she made on her social media page

A man said he employed a female driver but his wife is contesting it, adding that she has a male driver

The actress then asked for the opinion of her followers and some of her colleagues were spotted in her comment section with their thoughts

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is very protective of her politician husband and she recently revealed it to her fans and followers on social media.

The actress shared a post about a married man asking what people think about his female driver. He stated that his wife disagrees with his choice while she has a male driver.

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday says she can't let her husband have a female driver. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Actress Nkechi Blessing talks about female drivers

The film star stated that she cannot allow her husband to employ a female driver. According to her, she would rather take up the job of her husband's driver herself.

The controversial actress noted that she doesn't care what people think of her or call her for her stand on the issue.

She then asked her followers what they think about the matter.

Read her full post below:

Fans react

As expected, Nkechi's followers were spotted with their answers in her comment section.

eriata_ese:

"She is just insecure that's all."

bellaz_accessorie_s:

"Me that refused my husband from getting a female secretary, I took up the job myself even without a salary."

njoku.miracle:

"NO female driver, if possible no female secretary sef."

j_i_sfashion:

"With this micro mini gown and crossleg... na for car e de sweet pass."

everythingomonene:

"Female driver as how, please, don't let what happened in 1513 repeat itself."

lolas_nest:

"Switch drivers shikena."

prettymhiz100.loveth:

"When I'm not mad...I don't want a female driver o."

Nkechi Blessing slams her colleagues trying to break her relationship

In a video shared on her Snapchat page, Nkechi said people had been opening several fake pages to say bad things about her to her husband.

She went ahead to say that he always sent such negative messages to her because he doesn’t care and loves her with her craziness.

Not stopping there, the movie star took to her Instagram story to throw shots at people who do not want to see her happy.

