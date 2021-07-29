Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has always bragged about her strength and how much work she puts into raising her son King Andre

In a recent post on Instagram, the mum of one revealed that she works like a man and is loyal to a fault because of her children

The actress noted that she does not want her kids to go through half of what she went through so she has no choice than to put in the work

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is definitely on a mission to let everyone know that every win she gets is for her seeds.

Taking to her Instagram page, she revealed the sole reason she works every day like a man is because she wants a better life for her children.

Tonto Dikeh says she does not want her kids to suffer Photo credit: @tontolet

Breaking generational curses

In Tonto's post, she disclosed that she works like a man and even possesses the strength of a thousand men put together.

She continued by saying that she puts in all the work because she doesn't want her child, King and any other siblings he gets to go through half of when she went through in life.

Noting that being strong has its perks and it's not easy to show up every day, the actress advised people to take little steps towards achieving their dreams.

The mum of one also vowed to break all generational curses so her kids won't have to and promised to make her son, King Andre proud.

"I work like a MAN. I’m Loyal like a FOOL. I’m as strong as 1,000 men put together. I don’t do this for me, I do it all for my Seeds. I never want my Child to go through half what I went thru.So today I put in all the work. This is not easy."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Tonto's post inspired quite a number of women, read some of the comments sighted below:

Veeveerich:

"So help us God, amen."

Syvanking:

"Well said!!"

Pweetykemisola_2:

"Well done momma."

Khadijatshade:

"More strength."

Olivia_alphine:

"Fact!!"

Jemimahandrew:

"So help me God."

Sophia_mrsnabia:

"May God help us all to make our children proud."

Raising a great son

Tonto Dikeh, in an earlier post, told the world how intentional she is about raising her son, King.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto revealed that she would never fail in her duties as a mother to her son.

She also noted that she wants to make the world a better place and she is raising a son that people's daughters will be safe with.

