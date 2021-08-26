Actress Inem Peter seems ready to take on a new phase of her life and she shared the news in an Instagram post

Inem disclosed that she is in search of a husband and is even ready to cook, clean and go the extra mile for the lucky man who comes her way

The post from the film star stirred mixed reactions from her fans and colleagues with some of them making suggestions for her

Nollywood actress Inem Peter woke up craving a man by her side, she revealed in a recent post shared on her verified Instagram page.

The actress explained that she is ready to launch the next phase of her life as she called on men who are also looking for a woman to call their wife.

Actress Inem Peter says she's ready to marry. Photo: @inempeter

Source: Instagram

Inem gave assurances of all that she is willing to do for any lucky man who comes her way. The screen diva said she has no problem with cooking, cleaning and even going the extra mile in ‘the other room’.

Her post read in part:

"I’m ready to wash your clothes three times in a week, serve you in the house and other room just as you want it. I’m ready to cook your meals 3-4 times in a day. No stale food, no microwave, no warming. Please come and use me, I am all yours."

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The out-of-character post stirred mixed reactions from her fans and industry colleagues. It, however, didn’t stop them from dropping suggestions in Inem's comment section.

Read some of their messages below:

patienceyisa said:

"E don happen . I have someone oh. But he doesn’t have money yet oh. But him get good future."

agborqueeneth said:

"Receive a king with all they qualities u desire in a man."

realucheebere said:

"From your mouth straight to God's ear, God is getting your own husband for you very very soon in Jesus Mighty Name Ameeeenn."

thommysky said:

"NYFA screen goddess. Ur are plenty men favorite wife material, beautiful and hardworking. Just look around u will see many wishing."

I have 101% desire for Oyibo men, Inem Peter says

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the actress explained why she would want to settle down with a foreigner (Oyibo) as her husband.

According to the movie star, she has always wanted mixed-race kids because it would be a dream come true for her.

Peter also revealed that the next set of achievements she wants to focus on is getting a master's degree and getting married.

