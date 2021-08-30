On Sunday, August 29, to the shock of many, Maria was evicted alongside JMK and Sammie from the Big Brother Naija house

The season's favourite Whitemoney in a conversation with Liquorose, who was Maria's bestie in the house, insinuated he knew how the eviction would play out

Whitemoney noted that he already told Liquorose that the person they least expected would remain in the game

The Big Brother Naija show already had housemates whom a lot of people saw as contenders for the grand prize till the last day.

Recently evicted housemate, Maria was one of those people, so her exit from the show shocked a lot of Nigerians.

Whitemoney talks

In a conversation with Liquorose and Emmanuel about the shocking eviction, Whitemoney told the dancer that he was right when he told her how the eviction might play out.

According to Whitemoney, he already disclosed that the person they least expected would stay, and the person they didn’t expect would exit the show.

Reactions

Whitemoney insinuating that he knows how things will work out in the house is no longer pleasant news to some Nigerians.

Read some of the comments gathered on the post below:

official_bambiconfy:

"Deputy biggie rest joor."

annie_mystique_:

"This I know it all that white money is doing is becoming really annoying to me."

teeto_olayeni:

"Abeg as long as your favourite is allowed to talk,Whitemoney is allowed to say anything he wants to say."

lizzie_samson:

"I actually don’t like this guy."

vallerieeats:

"Whitemoney is becoming very annoying with this his over sabi. He thinks he knows how the game works and it’s so annoying."

debby_d_pacesetter:

"White money is becoming over bearing. haba make una give am the 90million because at this point he seems he knows more than big brother sef."

Pere says he is starting to like Whitemoney

Things seem to have become better between BBNaija season 6 housemates, Pere and Whitemoney after the former admitted that he was starting to like his co-star.

After the housemates celebrated hard during their Saturday night party, Pere, Whitemoney and some other housemates were seen stumbling out of the party room.

The housemates were full of laughter and then Pere put his hands around Whitemoney’s shoulder and admitted that he had gotten fond of him.

