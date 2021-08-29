BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, appears to have started getting fond of his co-star, Whitemoney despite their issues

Just recently on the show, Pere was heard telling Whitemoney that he is liking him more now that he is getting to know him

The video of their conversation made the rounds on social media and fans reacted to it in different ways

Things seems to be looking up between BBNaija season 6 housemates, Pere and Whitemoney after the former admitted that he was starting to like his co-star.

After the housemates celebrated hard during their Saturday night party, Pere, Whitemoney and some other housemates were seen stumbling out of the party room.

The housemates were full of laughter and then Pere put his hands around Whitemoney’s shoulder and admitted that he had gotten fond of him.

BBNaija's Pere recently admitted to Whitemoney that he is starting to like him. Photos: @whitemoney_, @pereegbiofficial, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Pere made it known that the more he got to know Whitemoney, the more he liked him. In response to that, they put their shoulders around each other and laughed. Whitemoney also said that he loved Pere.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In Pere’s words:

“The more I get to know this guy, the more I get to really like this guy.”

See the video below:

Fans react

The video soon made the rounds on social media and caused quite a buzz considering Pere and Whitemoney’s fight history in the house.

Some internet users resorted to praying for Whitemoney’s protection while others were suspicious of Pere’s move.

Read some comments below:

Selinuerks__kollections:

“Na scam!!!!he’s realize he messed up big time.Pere na smart dude.”

Teeto_olayeni:

“I think Pere is realizing that Whitemoney is not the devil that he thought he is.....We forgive you Pere,go and sin no more.”

Lati_bio:

“This white and Pere friendship is about to be the closest .”

Duchessventures:

“Odiegwu! I cover my WhiteMoney with the blood of the lamb ....”

Binta_mans:

“I love to seeeeeeee this .”

Iamjesspink:

“Pere is game player, whitemoney don't fall for it.”

Interesting.

I can't vibe with Whitemoney - Pere

In previous weeks on the show, Pere did little to hide his dislike for Whitemoney on the show.

During a diary session with Big Brother, Pere explained why he and Whitemoney did not get along.

According to him, Whitemoney was faking his personality and felt intimidated around him.

Source: Legit.ng