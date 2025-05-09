Jurgen Klopp has been linked with replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, despite his many public denials

Sam Allardyce suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid move may hint at Klopp's next destination

Klopp’s agent insists the former Liverpool manager is happy in his new Red Bull role

Rumours are swirling around Real Madrid as the club prepares for life after Carlo Ancelotti, with one familiar name unexpectedly in the spotlight, Jurgen Klopp.

The former Liverpool manager, who is currently serving as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, has been tipped by ex-Premier League boss Sam Allardyce as a potential successor to Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will reportedly part ways at the end of the season after an underwhelming campaign that could see the club go trophyless. Photo byDenis Doyle

Allardyce’s suggestion came shortly after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s confirmation that he would be leaving Liverpool and joining Real Madrid this summer.

Noting the strong bond between Alexander-Arnold and Klopp, Allardyce proposed a possible reunion between the pair could happen in Spain.

“Here’s one I could throw out there, do you think he’s gone to Real Madrid and Jurgen is coming in?” Allardyce asked during the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast as published by the Daily STAR.

"Because Carlo (Ancelotti) is going, isn't he? It's a shame Trent won't have Carlo Ancelotti, because Carlo is up there with Pep Guardiola. He is the ultimate man manager. But I think Klopp would leave any job he's got now to go to Real Madrid."

Ancelotti’s imminent exit adds fuel to rumours

Ancelotti’s tenure at the Bernabeu appears to be coming to an end after a season of disappointments.

Real Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League in dramatic fashion by Arsenal, lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona, and trail their rivals in La Liga by four points.

Despite initial reports that Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to take over, whispers of Klopp’s potential availability have intrigued fans and pundits alike.

According to Team Talk, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that people within Real Madrid hold Klopp in high regard. However, he also made it clear that no formal negotiations are underway.

Klopp’s agent shut down transfer rumours

In response to the growing speculation, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, strongly denied any interest from the German coach in taking up the Real Madrid or Brazil jobs, Football Espana reports.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been widely tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid next season. Photo by Alex Grimm

He confirmed Klopp remains fully committed to his current role within the Red Bull football system.

“Jurgen is happy in his role as global director of Red Bull and has a current contract, so there’s nothing more to say,” Kosicke said.

Renowned journalist Guillem Balague also reinforced that Klopp is content with his new non-coaching duties and had long planned to step away from frontline management.

While Allardyce’s comments have sparked a wave of speculation, all official signs point to Klopp staying away from the Bernabeu, at least for now.

Ancelotti provides update on his future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ancelotti has reacted to the viral reports surrounding his future as Real Madrid manager amid rumours he is in his final week at the club.

Ancelotti has been under fire for weeks, but it was heightened after Madrid's elimination from the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp are the two names discussed in the media that could take over in the dugout at the Bernabeu next season.

